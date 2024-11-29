Europa League: Osimhen on target as Galatasaray held by AZ Alkmaar

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen found the net for Galatasaray in their 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday night in a UEFA Europa League clash.

The match got off to a dramatic start as AZ Alkmaar took the lead just two minutes in. Sven Mijnans capitalized on a loose ball after Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s punched clearance fell into his path, slotting home from close range.

Galatasaray responded in the 43rd minute through Osimhen. The Nigerian striker connected with a pinpoint cross from Dries Mertens, heading the ball goalward. Although an AZ defender attempted to clear it, the ball crossed the line, and after a VAR review, the goal was confirmed, sending Galatasaray’s travelling fans into celebration.

Osimhen thought he had scored the winner deep into stoppage time, only for VAR to rule it out for offside. The disallowed goal left Osimhen visibly frustrated, but his performance further solidified his growing influence in the competition.

AZ Alkmaar finished the match with 10 men after Kees Smit received a second yellow card in the 90th minute, but Galatasaray were unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage.

Osimhen has now scored in back-to-back Europa League matches after going scoreless in his first two, bringing his tally to nine goals in 11 appearances for Galatasaray this season—making him the club’s top scorer.

The result leaves Galatasaray third in the group with 11 points, while AZ Alkmaar sit 15th with seven points. Under Okan Buruk, Galatasaray remain unbeaten in the competition, having collected 11 points from five matches. The Turkish giants will look to secure a top spot in the final group-stage fixture.

