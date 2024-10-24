Europa League: Mourinho sent off as Man United claim point at Istanbul

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was shown a red card as his Fenerbahce side came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against his former club Manchester United during their UEFA Europa League encounter in Istanbul.

The result adds to the mounting pressure on United’s manager Erik ten Hag, whose team has now drawn all three of their European matches this season.

Christian Eriksen put a depleted United ahead in the 15th minute, but Fenerbahce responded strongly, with Youssef En Nesyri equalizing early in the second half. This draw leaves United in 21st place out of 36 teams, diminishing their chances of securing a top-eight finish and direct qualification to the last 16.

Fenerbahce, now in 14th place with five points, remains in contention for a top-24 finish to qualify for the playoff stage.

United were missing ten players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, due to injuries and suspensions. While Ten Hag expressed confidence in the available squad, he was frustrated as United’s winless European streak extended to a full year.

In Fernandes’ absence, defender Noussair Mazraoui played an unfamiliar attacking midfield role and was instrumental in United’s opener. Manuel Ugarte dispossessed former United player Fred to launch a counter-attack that involved Alejandro Garnacho and Mazraoui, setting up Eriksen to fire home from the edge of the box.

Marcus Rashford nearly doubled United’s lead with a shot that grazed the post after a solo run. However, for the third time in as many Europa League games, United failed to capitalise on their early advantage. Ugarte, who has struggled to settle since his £50 million move from Paris Saint-Germain, made a crucial defensive challenge to deny Dusan Tadic an equalizer, while goalkeeper Andre Onana produced a fine double save to thwart two headers from En Nesyri.

Fenerbahce’s persistence paid off early in the second half when En Nesyri headed home Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross to level the game. The Turkish side were furious when their appeals for a penalty after a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel were waved away. Mourinho, incensed by the decision, protested vehemently and was subsequently sent off by French referee Clement Turpin.

United pressed for a late winner, but Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made crucial saves to deny both Mazraoui and Rasmus Hojlund. Despite the draw, United have five more Europa League fixtures against PAOK, Bodo Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers, and FCSB, offering them opportunities to recover.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share