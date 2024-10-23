Man United shows Ten Hag ‘faith’ I never got – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho believes Erik ten Hag has been afforded the “faith” at Manchester United that he did not receive during his time at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, who managed United from 2016 to 2018, won the Europa League and League Cup during his time at Old Trafford and led the team to a second-place finish in the 2017-18 Premier League. However, he was sacked in December 2018 after the club’s worst start to a league campaign in 28 years.

Speaking ahead of Fenerbahce’s Europa League match against United, Mourinho reflected on his time at the club and noted the difference in how Ten Hag has been treated.

“They keep faith in the coach, they support him, and he’s staying season after season, which means stability and trust,” Mourinho said. “That was a difference in relation to me.”

Mourinho also took a playful jab at Manchester City, suggesting United could still win the 2017-18 Premier League title due to City’s ongoing financial charges, jokingly stating, “Maybe they punish Manchester City with points, and we win that league. They have to pay me the bonus and give me that medal.”

Looking ahead to the Europa League, Mourinho said United and Tottenham are the favourites to win the competition, despite United’s struggles in Europe and domestically this season. “The potential is high,” he said, noting the strength of Premier League teams.

United have yet to win in the new league-phase format of the Europa League, drawing with FC Twente and Porto.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

