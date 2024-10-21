Enrique cautions PSG against underestimating PSV

Luis Enrique

PSG manager Luis Enrique has warned his team not to underestimate PSV Eindhoven ahead of their Champions League clash. Despite PSV’s early struggles in the Champions League, their dominant performance in the Eredivisie makes them a formidable opponent.

Despite losing their Champions League opener against Juventus and drawing at home to Sporting, PSV have been relentless in their pursuit of the Eredivisie title, winning all nine league games and scoring an impressive 29 goals.

“I think with the expanded Champions League format, there are many teams at a very high level,” Luis Enrique said during Monday’s press conference ahead of Tuesday’s home game against PSV.

“Last season, they were the best team in their country, and they’ve had an incredible start this season when you look at the statistics.”

Luis Enrique expects a similar challenge to PSG’s recent victory over Strasbourg. He praised PSV’s playing style and emphasized the need for PSG to be prepared for a tough match.

The French side has faced mixed results in their Champions League campaign, with a win over Girona and a loss to Arsenal. However, Luis Enrique is satisfied with the team’s overall performance.

PSG’s focus is now on their upcoming match against PSV. The team will need to be at their best to secure a positive result and advance in the competition.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

