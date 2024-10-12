Eguavoen disappointed despite Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Libya in AFCON qualifier

Augustine Eguavoen

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen expressed dissatisfaction with Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Libya in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s 87th-minute goal, assisted by Moses Simon, gave the Super Eagles a crucial three points against Libya.

However, Eguavoen expected a more dominant performance from his team, noting that Libya defended resolutely throughout the match. “I expected us to score more goals. Overall, we are happy to maintain our top spot,” Eguavoen told reporters after the match.

“I was feeling bad, but we kept pushing and progressing. Emotions were high.”

Despite being heavy favourites, Nigeria struggled to break down Libya’s organised defense. With four points from their previous two games, the Super Eagles were expected to dominate the match, but Libya’s defensive tactics made it a challenging contest.

The victory propelled Nigeria to the top of Group D with seven points, strengthening their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Early in the match, Libya’s Ahmed Ekrawa attempted a long-range shot that was easily saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Nigeria responded with their first shot on target, as Alex Iwobi forced Libyan goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi into a save.

Just before halftime, Ademola Lookman’s cross found Victor Boniface, but his header was blocked. In the second half, Wilfred Ndidi’s pass set up Bruno Onyemaechi for a cross, but Iwobi was unable to convert.

Iwobi had another opportunity when Lookman headed Onyemaechi’s cross towards him, but he failed to find the back of the net. Samuel Chukwueze also had two chances to score, but the AC Milan forward was denied by Al Wuheeshi.

Substitute Dele-Bashiru’s 87th-minute goal proved to be the difference-maker, securing all three points for Nigeria. With this victory, the Super Eagles remain unbeaten in the AFCON qualifiers and are well-positioned for qualification.

Nigeria will now face Libya in the return leg on Tuesday, where a win could all but secure their ticket to the 2025 AFCON finals.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

