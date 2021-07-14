D’Tigers’ wins against US and Argentina big boost for Olympics

As the 2020 Olympic Games draw nearer, D’Tigers centre, Jahlil Okafor says the big wins against USA and Argentina is a morale booster for what they hope to achieve in Tokyo.

The Detroit Pistons big man made his announcement on the international stage with a bang after missing the game against the USA.

Okafor scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds on his debut for Nigeria against Argentina on a night that D’Tigers defeated the number four ranked team 94-71pts.

“It gives all of us the confidence to go out there and perform at a high level just like we did against the USA and Argentina.”

Okafor said it has been fun working with a set of talented Nigerians who are keen to daily build something that Nigerians home and abroad will be proud of.

On how he was able to make an impact for the team during the friendly game against Argentina, Okafor said, “My team gives me all the confidence. They tell me to go out there and be aggressive, be myself and have fun.”

“After the big win against the USA and against Argentina, the message was to take care of business and avoid any letdown,” Okafor revealed.

He said the team spirit is at an all-time high and the main objective of the players and coaching staff is to win at the Olympics.

Nigeria is grouped alongside Germany, Australia and Italy for the Olympics which starts from 25th of July to 7th of August, 2021.