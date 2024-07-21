De Bruyne agrees personal terms with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, according to sources in Italy.

With De Bruyne’s current contract at Manchester City set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, speculation about his future has intensified.

Al-Ittihad, who already boast stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Fabinho, are keen to add De Bruyne to their ranks. However, Kante might be returning to the Premier League, with West Ham showing interest.

The Saudi club had a challenging 2023/24 season, finishing fifth and failing to win any trophies. Looking to strengthen for the upcoming season under new manager Laurent Blanc, Al-Ittihad see De Bruyne as a key addition.

Negotiations between Al-Ittihad and Manchester City over a transfer fee are ongoing. De Bruyne appears open to the move, as he hinted last month in an interview about being interested in the financial opportunities available in the Middle East.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career,” De Bruyne said.

“If I play there (Saudi Arabia) for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money.”

Should De Bruyne leave this summer, Manchester City will face the challenge of finding a suitable replacement. Reports suggest that City are eyeing players like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Joao Neves, and Xavi Simons.

During his nine-year tenure at the Etihad, De Bruyne made 382 appearances, scored 102 goals, and provided 170 assists, winning 15 trophies. Despite spending the first half of last season injured, he made a significant impact upon his return, contributing 14 goal involvements in 18 Premier League appearances.

Former teammate Riyad Mahrez’s move to Al-Ahli last summer, reportedly earning over £800,000 per week, illustrates the financial allure of the Saudi Pro League.

As Manchester City prepare for life potentially without De Bruyne, the club’s financial strength and strategic planning will be critical in securing a worthy successor to the Belgian playmaker.