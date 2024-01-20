CSL side Nantong Zhiyun sign Nigerian defender Izuchukwu Anthony

Chinese Super League (CSL) side Nantong Zhiyun F.C has confirmed the signing of Nigeria international, Izuchukwu Anthony, on a free transfer from Serbian club Radnički 1923.

According to a statement from the club, the 26-year-old who played for Nigeria U23 side in 2019 has signed a two-year contract with Nantong Zhiyun FC, with an option to extend for a further year.

The Abi State-born former GBS Academy youth defender is widely seen as a versatile player who can play as a defender or a centre-back.

The Nigerian was delighted at his official unveiling today.

“I already had the opportunity to visit the stadium, and I am delighted with Rugao Olympic Sports Center, ” Izuchukwu said at his unveiling.

“It’s great to be in Nantong, I feel great; everyone welcomed me, and I can’t wait to play.

“I watched several Nathong matches, and I saw that we have a lot of quality players and a great team. Coming to Nantong is a big step for my career.

“I am aware that it is a step forward, and change, although it is not easy, goes with the job of a football player. This is a new challenge that I have set before myself.”