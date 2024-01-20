  • Saturday, January 20, 2024
CSL side Nantong Zhiyun sign Nigerian defender Izuchukwu Anthony

Anthony Nlebem

January 20, 2024

Izuchukwu Anthony

Chinese Super League (CSL) side Nantong Zhiyun F.C has confirmed the signing of Nigeria international, Izuchukwu Anthony, on a free transfer from Serbian club Radnički 1923.

According to a statement from the club, the 26-year-old who played for Nigeria U23 side in 2019 has signed a two-year contract with Nantong Zhiyun FC,  with an option to extend for a further year.

The Abi State-born former GBS Academy youth defender is widely seen as a versatile player who can play as a defender or a centre-back.

The Nigerian was delighted at his official unveiling today.

“I already had the opportunity to visit the stadium, and I am delighted with Rugao Olympic Sports Center, ” Izuchukwu said at his unveiling.

“It’s great to be in Nantong, I feel great; everyone welcomed me, and I can’t wait to play.

“I watched several Nathong matches, and I saw that we have a lot of quality players and a great team. Coming to Nantong is a big step for my career.

“I am aware that it is a step forward, and change, although it is not easy, goes with the job of a football player. This is a new challenge that I have set before myself.”

