Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses plans to retire from international football

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed any immediate plans to retire from international football, stating he still has much to contribute to Portugal’s national team

Speaking at a press conference on Monday ahead of Thursday’s Nations League match against Croatia in Lisbon, the 39-year-old Al-Nassr debunks reports about him quitting the national team.

“When the time comes, I will move on. It won’t be a difficult decision to make,” Ronaldo said. “If I feel like I’m no longer contributing anything, I’ll be the first to leave,” he added, referencing his former teammate Pepe, who retired last August at 41, “leaving through the front door.”

Despite not scoring during his record sixth European Championship appearance this year, where Portugal exited in the quarter-finals of the EURO 2024, Ronaldo remains steadfast.

Amid criticism from the press, Ronaldo maintained that he “never considered leaving the national team” and still has the support of coach Roberto Martinez. “People’s expectations of the national team were too high,” he said, noting that difficult moments in a footballer’s career “allow you to evolve.”

Following Thursday’s game against Croatia, Portugal will remain in Lisbon to face Scotland on Sunday.

