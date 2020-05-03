Covid-19 Crisis: Premier League to end season in Australia

Premier League clubs are said to be interested in finishing the 2019-20 season in Australia as part of Project Restart.

Representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs reconvened with League officials via a conference call on Friday as plans to resume the season – known as Project Restart – were outlined.

One of the main outcomes of that meeting was the announcement that clubs have been told that neutral venues must be used to fulfil the remaining 92 fixtures to help avoid the risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Standard Sport reported last week that the FA’s HQ at St George’s Park, Wembley Stadium and Twickenham Stadium – the home of England’s rugby team – were being considered .

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who has been consistently critical of plans to resume the season during the current health crisis, suggested the idea that matches be played overseas in order to finish campaign .

That suggestion was meet by widespread criticism from fans and sections of the media, but it appears that the idea of completing the season abroad could be gathering pace with Perth offering its facilities to the English top flight.

Unlike the UK, Australia has begun lifting its lockdown restrictions with Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach having been reopened to swimmers and surfers last week after a five-week shutdown.

Australia has reported over 6,800 cases and 95 deaths as a result of pandemic compared to UK’s over 184,000 cases and more than 28,000 deaths.

And with new Covid-19 cases on the decrease in the country, Perth has offered its facilities to the Premier League.

Agent Gary Williams, who was born in Birmingham, says that clubs are open to the idea.

“I have had discussions with contacts at Premier League clubs and they like the idea,” Williams told The Sun.

“I have also spoken with government officials and they are enthusiastic. We are speaking again this week. Everybody is safe here. The government has lifted many restrictions.

“We are sitting round in groups of ten, we can walk around and the beaches are open. We have had four new cases in the last ten days.”

Culture Secretary challenges Premier League to show games free-to-air

Perth state senator Glenn Sterle added: “I’m watching what’s happening in England with a heavy heart. We want to help.

“We have almost no new cases. It would just be a case of some quarantine for our friends when they arrive and then we are up and running.

“When Gary first mentioned it I thought it was a wonderful idea. I’m glad he is getting the same response from the people in the game he has called.

“This is the centre of the sporting universe in Australia. We have fresh air and good weather. It would be ideal.