Coronavirus Pandemic: NFF to get $500,000 FIFA relief fund

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to benefit the sum of $500,000 from FIFA’s $150million relief fund to its 211 member associations as palliative to combat the economic effect of coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said the funds were the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan in response to the emergency across the football community.

“This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan.

“I would like to thank the chairpersons of the FIFA Development Committee, Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and the FIFA Finance Committee, Alejandro Domínguez, for their commitment and urgent approval of these measures by their committees.”

The money is FIFA members’ 2019 and 2020 operational funding.

The second installment of the 2020 funding was planned to be paid in July, but the world football governing body has decided to fast-track it and make it available to also serve as bailout in the face of challenges which the coronavirus scourge has posed.

It is expected that the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF will get huge relief from the FIFA money amid its stringent financial situation.