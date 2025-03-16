…Beat Man City 2-1

Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 to lift the Women’s League Cup final at the Pride Park on Saturday.

The defeat for City was crushing.

They came close, tested goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and fought back to grab an equaliser in the second half.

City were on top before Yui Hasegawa’s own goal restored Chelsea’s lead having failed to capitalise on their dominance.

However, the win was overshadowed by the poor state of the Pride Park Stadium, which is said to be bigger than any other stadiums that have hosted the Women’s League Cup final in the past.

According to Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert, the Derby County’s pitch was “not fit for a final” after her side beat Manchester City.

The Scotland international said the pitch at the Championship side’s stadium was playable but “cut up” and “bobbly.”

She said the team did not play their best, but had to hung in there to lift the trophy.

“I don’t think this surface was fit for a final to be honest with you,” Cuthbert told BBC One.

Following the defeat in the Women’s League Cup final, City will host Chelsea in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Both teams will then faceoff in the WSL at Etihad Stadium, before the second leg of the European at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor won her first piece of silverware as Chelsea manager but was not happy with the conditions and said it would not happen in a men’s final – which is being played at Wembley.

Bompastor believes winning the first match of the four can be a “big advantage”, but does not want her players to be complacent.

“Psychologically it’s really important to win the first one.

“Of course, it won’t be the main element going into the next game but in terms of confidence, it’s really positive. You always recover better when you win games,” she said.

