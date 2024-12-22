Chelsea held by Everton, miss chance to top Premier League table

Chelsea missed the opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League table after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Enzo Maresca’s side came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Nicolas Jackson’s header struck the post. However, Everton showed resilience in a spirited second half, creating clearer chances through Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye, both thwarted by Chelsea’s defence and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The result marked the first time Chelsea failed to score since the opening weekend and snapped their eight-game winning streak in all competitions. The Blues remain one point behind Liverpool, who have two games in hand, starting with a trip to Tottenham later in the day.

For Everton, this hard-earned point lifts them to 15th place, four points above the relegation zone. It was an encouraging start under new owners, the Friedkin Group, who recently completed their takeover of the club, ending Farhad Moshiri’s tenure. New executive chairman Marc Watts watched on as Everton kept their second consecutive clean sheet against a top side, following their draw with Arsenal.

With Chelsea’s slip-up and Liverpool’s games in hand, the Premier League title race takes another twist as Everton celebrate a promising start to a new chapter under their revamped ownership.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

