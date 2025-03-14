Chelsea beat Man United to sign Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda

Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Sporting CP wing-back Geovany Quenda, beating Manchester United to his signature, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 17-year-old Portugal U21 international was initially linked with a move to Old Trafford for around €60 million to reunite with his former coach, Ruben Amorim. However, after undergoing a secret medical with Chelsea, he has now agreed to join the Blues in 2026 on a seven-year contract.

Transfer details and loan agreement

Chelsea will pay a fee in the region of €45-50 million, slightly less than what United were willing to offer. As part of the agreement, Quenda will remain on loan at Sporting CP for the 2025-26 season to continue his development.

Romano confirmed the deal on his X account, stating: “BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese top talent Geovany Quenda, here we go! Medical DONE for Quenda after secret blitz, he will join Chelsea in 2026. Club-to-club agreement completed with Sporting, and Quenda said yes to Chelsea’s project & Enzo Maresca’s plans.”

Rising star with huge potential

Quenda is regarded as one of Portugal’s most exciting young prospects. Despite not yet making his senior debut, he earned a call-up from Portugal’s national team coach, Roberto Martinez, highlighting his rising reputation.

Chelsea’s long-term transfer vision

Chelsea’s move aligns with their recent transfer strategy under Todd Boehly, focusing on securing elite young talents. The Blues have already invested in players like Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto, and Estevao, and Quenda is the latest addition to this project.

Tactical boost for Maresca

His versatility will be a major asset, as he is capable of playing both as a right-winger and as a right-back. This provides tactical flexibility for Chelsea, especially given their struggles on the right flank this season. With Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto struggling for consistency, Quenda could be a long-term solution for the club.

Future at Chelsea

By joining in 2026, Quenda will have time to develop further at Sporting before making the switch to the Premier League. His decision to sign with Chelsea signals his belief in Maresca’s vision and the club’s long-term project.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share