17-year-old Shumaira Mheuka sets new Chelsea European record

Zimbabwean-born English teenager Shumaira Mheuka became Chelsea’s youngest-ever player to start in a European game on Thursday, featuring in the Blues’ UEFA Conference League clash against Copenhagen.

At just 17 years and 137 days old, Mheuka broke a 24-year-old club record, surpassing Joel Kitamirike, who started a UEFA Cup match against Hapoel Tel Aviv in October 2001 at 17 years and 196 days. Born in Kampala, Uganda, Kitamirike made just one senior appearance for Chelsea before fading into obscurity.

A Rapid Rise Through Chelsea’s Ranks

Mheuka had already made his European debut in a group-stage match against FC Astana on December 12, 2024, and his Premier League bow in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Southampton on February 25, replacing Enzo Fernandez in the 90th minute.

Against Copenhagen, the teenage sensation was handed a start but played only 45 minutes before being replaced by Christopher Nkunku at halftime. Chelsea went on to win the match 2-1.

Injury Crisis Opens the Door for Mheuka

With Chelsea facing an injury crisis in attack, Mheuka’s inclusion was not surprising. Enzo Maresca was without a senior striker, as Nicolas Jackson was sidelined with a thigh injury and Marc Guiu was ruled out due to a hamstring problem.

Maresca has leaned heavily on youth in recent weeks, rotating his squad extensively. Alongside Mheuka, he fielded academy products Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George. Meanwhile, captain Reece James featured in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role alongside Moises Caicedo.

A Bright Future Ahead

Mheuka’s talent first caught Chelsea’s eye when, at just 13 years old, he scored twice against them while playing for Brighton’s academy. The Blues signed him in 2022, and last summer, he was promoted to the U21 squad, where he contributed two goals and two assists in 17 games.

With his latest milestone, Mheuka now ranks as the 15th youngest player to ever appear for Chelsea’s senior team, joining a list that includes Dominic Solanke and Ethan Ampadu.

