Champions League: Lookman to spearhead Atalanta attack against Real Madrid

Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is poised to lead Atalanta’s attack in their high-stake Champions League clash with 15-time champions Real Madrid at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday night.

Reigning champions, Real Madrid have struggled for form in Europe this season, managing just six points from five matches to languish in 24th position in the Champions League table. In contrast, Atalanta, currently sitting atop Serie A, are in fifth place in the European standings with 11 points from their opening five games.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lookman emphasised his team’s focus and determination. “We have to continue playing like this, and think one game at a time,” he said. “We believe in our work, and it’s right that the fans dream. We have to keep working.”

Atalanta have been impressive in the Champions League, with three wins and two draws so far. However, their home form has been less convincing, with goalless stalemates against Arsenal and Celtic. Their away performances, by contrast, have been scintillating, with an 11-goal tally in victories over Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart, and Young Boys.

The Italian side, reigning Europa League champions, appear well-equipped to make a significant mark in this year’s Champions League. Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will also face a glamour tie against Barcelona on January 29, further testing their credentials.

Lookman, who has been in stellar form this season with 10 goals and five assists in 17 appearances, acknowledged the threat posed by Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior. “He’s one of the top players in the world. He shows that consistently in the league and the Champions League,” Lookman told TNT Sports.

Vinícius, with four goals in this Champions League campaign, remains a key threat for Real Madrid as they seek to reignite their European push. Atalanta, on the other hand, will bank on Lookman’s ability to deliver on the big stage, as they aim to extend their remarkable run and strengthen their position in the competition.

The clash promises to be an enthralling contest, with Lookman’s form and Atalanta’s attacking prowess setting the stage for a memorable night at the Gewiss Stadium.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share