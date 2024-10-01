Champions League: Leicester win will shape Arsenal’s character against PSG

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s dramatic injury-time victory over Leicester City will help “shape the character” of his team as they prepare for their Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Gunners secured a 4-2 win on Saturday after scoring twice in added time, ending the weekend in third place in the Premier League, just one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal now turn their attention to hosting French champions PSG in a crucial Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium, as they search for their first victory in the competition following a goalless draw against Atalanta.

During his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the importance of winning games in various ways, either through dominance or last-minute heroics.

“It shapes the character and the mentality of the team, giving them the belief that they can win in any context,” Arteta said. “The Champions League demands that you adapt to different situations during games. You can’t dominate for the full 95 minutes at this level, so you must be ready for all phases—whether it’s staying resilient or pushing to win.”

Arteta expects a tough contest against PSG, who will reportedly be without French forward Ousmane Dembele, due to disciplinary action after a confrontation with manager Luis Enrique following PSG’s 3-1 win over Rennes on Friday.

When asked about Dembele’s absence, Arteta remained focused on his own preparations: “We’ll prepare like we always do, considering all possibilities. PSG have many options. They’re an exceptional team that dominates every phase of play.”

Arteta, who once played for PSG, expressed his admiration for Luis Enrique, whose side began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Girona.

“He’s got an incredible personality and energy,” said Arteta. “What I love most about him is that wherever he goes, you can always see his influence on the team. His style of play and the spirit of his players are unmistakably his.”

Arsenal will aim to bring that same energy and resilience to their Champions League challenge, as they seek to gain their first group-stage victory of the season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

