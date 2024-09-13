Arteta thrilled to sign new 3-year Arsenal contract

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight after signing a new three-year contract with the Gunners, extending his stay until 2027.

The Spaniard, who was previously set to be out of contract at the end of the season, committed to the deal ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated north London derby against Tottenham.

“I feel extremely proud, very excited, and am looking forward to what is coming next,” Arteta said. “I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported, and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.”

Arteta took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019, replacing Unai Emery after working as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. In his first season, he led Arsenal to an FA Cup triumph, marking his first major trophy as a manager.

The Gunners have finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League for the past two seasons, with the 42-year-old Arteta determined to guide the club to their first top-flight title since the 2003/04 season.

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke praised Arteta’s impact on the club, stating, “Mikel is a dynamic and passionate manager, who is relentless in the pursuit of excellence. He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values, and since joining us as head coach in December 2019, he has taken the team to another level in an Arsenal way.”

Sporting director Edu also emphasized the importance of Arteta’s new contract, saying it brings “stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.”

After three games this season, Arsenal sits fourth in the Premier League, having won their first two matches against Wolves and Aston Villa before being held to a draw by Brighton.

Arteta, a former midfielder who made 150 appearances for Arsenal and captained the side during his playing career, is now focused on continuing his work and achieving greater success with the club.

