Champions League: Flick excited for De Jong’s return ahead of Young Boys clash

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is elated to have midfielder Frenkie de Jong back in the squad following a long injury layoff, just in time for their critical UEFA Champions League match against Swiss champions Young Boys Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Dutch international has been out since April due to an ankle injury that caused him to miss the European Championship this summer. Flick confirmed de Jong’s inclusion in the squad and hinted at a brief cameo appearance as the midfielder continued his recovery.

“This is great news to have Frenkie back with us. He is important for us, whether it’s for five or 10 minutes,” Flick said during Monday’s press conference. “His attitude has been excellent—he’s stayed involved with the team and eager to contribute. We needed his presence.”

Though not yet ready for a full match, Flick believes even a short stint on the pitch will benefit both de Jong and the team. “He’s going to be ready, not for 45 minutes but maybe 20 or 10, and that will be good for him.”

However, Barcelona face other injury challenges, with key players like Gavi and Ronald Araujo sidelined. Additionally, Eric Garcia is suspended following a red card in the team’s Champions League opener against Monaco, a game Barcelona lost.

Despite these setbacks, Flick remains positive about Barcelona’s European campaign. The Catalan giants, who have not won the Champions League since 2015, have only reached the quarterfinals once in the last four seasons.

“We want to win every game,” Flick stated confidently. “The team and I are determined, and I’m very optimistic. We’re working hard, playing good, entertaining football, and if we need to earn the respect of our opponents again, we’ll continue to work towards that.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

