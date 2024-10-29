CAF announces dates for Nigeria’s crucial 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the dates for Nigeria’s final two matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Monday, November 18, 2023. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM Nigerian time. Moroccan referee Samir Guezzaz will be in charge, assisted by Zakaria Brinsi and Abdessamad Abertoune.

Before that, the Super Eagles will travel to Abidjan to take on Benin Republic on Thursday, November 14, 2023. The encounter will commence at 8pm Nigerian time (7pm Ivorian time) at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny. Senegalese referee Issa Sy will officiate the match, with Djibril Camara and Nouha Bangoura as his assistants.

With just one point needed to secure qualification, Nigeria is on the brink of confirming their spot in the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco.

The Super Eagles, who were runners-up in the 2023 AFCON, are determined to continue their strong performance on the African stage.

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled for December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

