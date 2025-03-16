Brentford recorded their fifth successive Premier League away win after coming from a goal down to beat Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford failed to win any of their first nine Premier League away games this season but have now won five successive away matches in the league, their best run on the road since 2010 in League One.

That is in contrast to their form at Gtech Community Stadium, where they were unbeaten until losing to Nottingham Forest on 21 December – and have not won since.

Bournemouth have played Brentford in the Premier League and the Cherries are yet to beat the Bees after six challenges.

Andoni Iraola’s side had made a fine start as left-back Kerkez, whose wonderful cross set up Tavernier’s opener in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham, created the first goal of this game.

But, like against Spurs six days earlier, they surrendered points from a winning position.

Although Brentford posed a threat, Bournemouth looked the most likely scorers while the game was poised at 1-1.

However, they were made to pay for earlier misses when Norgaard netted what proved to be the winner.

The hosts went in front when a Milos Kerkez cross went in off the shoulder of Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt.

However, Bournemouth’s lead lasted for only 13 minutes as Yoane Wissa headed in his 14th Premier League goal of the season from Bryan Mbeumo’s corner.

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard swept home the visitors’ winner when Bournemouth failed to clear a second-half long throw into their penalty area.

With Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle not in Premier League action and Manchester City drawing against Brighton earlier on Saturday, a Bournemouth win would have lifted them to sixth in the table.

However, their prospects of qualifying for Europe were dented as their winless Premier League run was extended to four matches.

Antoine Semenyo should have put the Cherries back in front shortly after half-time but, unmarked six yards out, he headed Justin Kluivert’s cross against the bar.

After Norgaard’s goal, Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken saved from David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier to preserve his team’s lead.

Bournemouth stay ninth in the table, three points above 11th-placed Brentford, who remain on the fringes of the race for Europe.

Bournemouth return to action after the international break with a home FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on Sunday, 30 March, before Brentford travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 2.

