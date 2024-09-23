Boniface’s stoppage-time goal seals 4-3 win for Bayer Leverkusen over Wolfsburg

Victor Boniface

Nigeria international Victor Boniface scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen edged Wolfsburg 4-3 in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

The victory keeps Leverkusen three points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, setting up a crucial clash between the two sides next week.

Wolfsburg took an early lead just five minutes into the match, benefiting from an own goal by Nordi Mukiele. Leverkusen responded swiftly, with goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah putting them in front. However, Wolfsburg regained control before halftime, with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Mattias Svanberg netting to send the visitors into the break 3-2 up.

Leverkusen equalised through Piero Hincapie early in the second half, and the game seemed destined for a draw. However, after Wolfsburg’s Yannick Gerhardt was sent off in the 88th minute, Boniface, who had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute, took full advantage. He struck in the third minute of stoppage time, securing the win and continuing his impressive form after a standout performance in the Champions League against Feyenoord.

Despite the win, Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka labelled the performance “a giant wake-up call,” voicing concerns about the team’s defensive frailties.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who had rotated his squad following their Champions League success, praised Boniface for his decisive contribution, which helped keep Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

It’s been a remarkable week for the 23-year-old Nigerian striker, who not only shone in Europe but also clinched a vital victory for his side in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen’s resilience and Boniface’s goal-scoring form make them a formidable force, with their upcoming clash against Bayern Munich promising to be a pivotal moment in the season.

