Boniface suffers injury setback, return to action delayed

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface will have to wait longer to make his return to action for Bayer Leverkusen after experiencing a minor setback in his rehabilitation process.

Boniface, 24, has been sidelined since mid-November due to a hamstring injury sustained during a 1-1 draw with VfL Bochum. Initially expected to resume training at the start of the year, his comeback has been delayed further.

The Nigerian forward was notably absent from Leverkusen’s 2-0 friendly win over Rot-Weiss Oberhausen on Sunday, raising concerns about his fitness. Reports from Werkself Xtra confirmed that Boniface has encountered a slight setback in his recovery, requiring additional time on the sidelines.

Despite an impressive start to the season, where he contributed eight goals and one assist in 15 appearances, Boniface’s injury has disrupted his momentum. During the Christmas break, there were hopes that he would be fit for Bayer Leverkusen’s first Bundesliga game of 2025 against Borussia Dortmund on January 10.

However, with this latest update, his participation in that fixture appears unlikely, leaving the exact timeline for his return uncertain.

Leverkusen will undoubtedly miss Boniface’s attacking presence as they continue their Bundesliga campaign. The club and fans will be eagerly anticipating his full recovery and eventual return to the pitch.

