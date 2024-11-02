Blow for Nigeria as Semi Ajayi out of AFCON qualifiers

Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles and West Bromwich Albion defender, Semi Ajayi, has been ruled out of Nigeria’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Ajayi sustained a hamstring injury during his club’s recent EFL Championship match against Cardiff City and will be sidelined for four months, requiring surgery to aid his recovery.

This is a setback for the Super Eagles, as Ajayi has been an integral part of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifying campaign, featuring in all three of their matches so far.

“Unfortunately, Semi suffered a serious injury due to an accidental action,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said on the club’s website.

“His muscle was torn in two parts, and the best course of treatment is surgery, which minimizes the risk of a recurrence. Surgery adds a couple of weeks to recovery but ultimately provides a better outcome. We anticipate a return in around 16 weeks.”

Ajayi will now miss Nigeria’s crucial 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, scheduled for November 14 and 18.

