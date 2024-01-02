Blow for Nigeria as Ndidi, Iheanacho doubtful for 2023 AFCON

As the Super Eagles prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Leicester City’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are doubtful to make the Nigeria team.

Ndidi, who has been outstanding for the Foxes this season alongside Iheanacho, were all missing from the team that beat Huddersfield 4-1 at the King Power Stadium over the weekend.

Iheanacho has also missed Foxes last two Championship games due to a muscular problem.

The duo are yet to link up with the Super Eagles as the team begins camping today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the January 13 kick-off.

According to a statement from Leicester City, Ndid and Iheanacho are not fit to play in next month’s AFCON.

“Wilfred Ndidi has joined Leicester City and Nigeria team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho in suffering an injury that could rule him out of the Africa Cup of Nations,” a statement from Leicester City website reads.

“While Afcon looms, Ndidi could have been in the squad for Leicester City’s 4-1 victory over Huddersfield on New Year’s Day. However, manager Enzo Maresca has said he suffered an injury in the wake of last Friday’s win at Cardiff and so missed out.

“It means that he is now a doubt for the tournament. He is still due to link up with Nigeria this week before the January 13 kick-off in Ivory Coast, but Maresca said there is no guarantee he will be fit enough to play. That’s the same for Iheanacho, who has now missed Leicester City’s last two squads.”

Also, BBC correspondent Owynn Palmer-Atkin wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account that Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the injuries with him.

“Enzo Maresca tells me that Wilfred Ndidi has picked up an injury. That’s why he was absent today,” Owynn Palmer-Atkin wrote on his X account.

“Both Ndidi and Iheanacho are set to join up with Nigeria tomorrow. Enzo stressed that neither is currently fit enough to play.”