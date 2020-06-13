‘Black Lives Matter’ logo to replace names on Premier League shirt

Players will have the names on the back of their shirts replaced with ‘Black Lives Matter’ for the first 12 fixtures of the restarted Premier League season.

The Premier League has also announced a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo will feature on jerseys for the remainder of the campaign along with a badge paying tribute to the NHS for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any player who wishes to take a knee before or during matches – which has been recognised as a symbolic act for the recent anti-racism demonstrations sweeping the globe – will be supported by the league.

The players said in a statement released by the league: “We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed.

“This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”