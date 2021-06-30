Betway Nigeria promotes fitness and healthy living

Premium entertainment and gaming brand Betway Nigeria, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, donated an 18-passenger bus to EliteBox, a boutique boxing gym in Lagos, to provide transportation for club members. The donated bus will help make transportation and tours for members and trainee boxers easier.

“Betway is happy to support EliteBox Gym in their bid to promote fitness and healthy living in Lagos. We hope that this donation will go a long way in contributing to the general well-being of residents and trainees at the facility,” Betway Nigeria’s Director, Chris Ubosi, said.

EliteBox revolutionizes training with unique equipment inspired by training methods of boxing greats like Mohammed Ali, Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, among others.

Executive Chairman, Yangabet, Derrick Kentebe, joined Manager, Retail Channel, Betway Nigeria, Clement Okolie and Agency Manager, Betway Nigeria, Dotun Adepegba to present the bus at EliteBox fitness centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rehia Giwa-Osagie, the founder of EliteBox, says “I founded EliteBox Fitness in May 2016 to provide people with a platform to keep healthy, destress, and also as a way to pick up life skills that include techniques on how to defend oneself. The goal was to improve the boxing culture in Nigeria and have more world champions come out of Africa. I am grateful to the Betway team for supporting us with this bus, and this gesture will go a long way in changing lives”.

The donation is in continuation of Betway’s community support programme and contribution to healthy living in Nigeria. Since the initiative commenced in March 2021, Betway has donated nearly N10 million worth of fitness and sports equipment across Nigeria.

In April 2021, Betway donated gym equipment to ForeverLiving Fitness and Wellness Centre in Ikorodu to promote fitness and healthy living in the community.