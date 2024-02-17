BetCorrect delivers unforgettable AFCON experience

BetCorrect, a betting company in Nigeria known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, has once again proven its dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for its users.

Two lucky BetCorrect users, Innocent Rukevwe and Oyeniran Oyedayo, recently had the opportunity of a lifetime as they won an exclusive VIP all-expense-paid trip to witness the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final live in Ivory Coast.

The AFCON promotion, which showcased the company’s dedication to its clients, offered the chance for participants to experience the electrifying atmosphere of Africa’s most prestigious football tournament. Selected randomly, Innocent Rukevwe and Oyeniran Oyedayo were chosen to represent the essence of BetCorrect’s commitment to creating unforgettable moments. for its users.

The Managing Director Adriano Amadei had this to say

“To showcase our dedication to our clients, we recently launched a special promotion. We offered the chance of a lifetime: an all-expenses-paid trip to witness the AFCON final live.

“We believe in creating memorable moments, and what better way to do so than by sending our clients to the electrifying atmosphere of Africa’s most prestigious football tournament?

Adewale Adejuwon, Head of Marketing at BetCorrect, emphasized the rationale behind the promotion: “We believe in ensuring our users have the best possible experience when associated with the brand. The VIP all-expense-paid trip to the AFCON final was a testament to our commitment to validating our brand presence and positioning in the minds of not just our users but also the general public. This will serve as a testament to our dedication towards giving our customers more unique offers and special promotions that will certainly put a smile on their faces

Both winners expressed their gratitude and excitement for the once-in-a-lifetime experience provided by BetCorrect. Oyeniran Oyedayo shared, “I had a wonderful experience. BetCorrect delivered on their promises, from the VIP experience, tours, and wonderful food.”

Innocent Rukevwe, who had just one entry in the draw, shared his exhilarating experience, stating, “I had a completely mind-blowing experience… I thought it was a scam, but they proved me wrong.”