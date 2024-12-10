Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter: Alonso confident ahead of Nerazzurri clash

Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has expressed confidence in his team’s chances ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the BayArena on Tuesday.

Leverkusen enter the match in fine form, rebounding impressively from a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool with five consecutive wins across all competitions. They currently sit sixth in the 36-team Champions League table.

Reigning Italian champions Inter Milan, however, remain unbeaten in the competition this season and occupy second place with 13 points from five games.

Leverkusen’s recent record under Alonso has been remarkable, with just three losses in 75 matches since the start of last season, complemented by 57 wins. Speaking about his side’s strong run, Alonso struck a cautious yet optimistic tone.

“It’s better not to say it too loud,” Alonso told reporters. “There has been a development in the club, not only in the play but in the mentality of everyone. We want to play each game to win, even tomorrow against a top, top side like Inter.”

Alonso acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge but emphasized his team’s ambitions: “We are on the way to fight for big things. Our goal is to qualify in the first eight. I’m thrilled that the squad shares this feeling that we can do great things. Tomorrow, it’s a big one.”

Leverkusen received a boost ahead of the game with the return of striker Patrik Schick. The Czech forward had been sidelined with a calf injury sustained during last Tuesday’s German Cup victory over Bayern Munich.

With long-term injuries ruling out forwards Amine Adli and Victor Boniface, Schick remains Alonso’s only recognized striker.

“He feels better,” Alonso said about Schick’s fitness. “We’ll see tomorrow whether he’s ready for the starting XI or comes on in the second half.”

The high-stakes encounter at the BayArena promises to be a defining moment in both teams’ European campaigns.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share