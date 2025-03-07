Barcelona vs Osasuna: Catalans Seek Revenge in LaLiga Clash

Barcelona will welcome Osasuna to the Estadi Olímpic on La Liga Matchday 27 as they continue their battle for the league title, while Osasuna fights for a European qualification spot.

The Catalans currently top the La Liga standings after a commanding 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad last Sunday. Hansi Flick’s side boasts an explosive attack, averaging 2.73 goals per game, and has capitalized on Real Madrid’s recent slip-ups to re-enter the title race.

With Atlético Madrid just one point behind and Real Madrid trailing by three, Barcelona will aim for their seventh consecutive league win and look to extend their dominance on home soil.

Osasuna Pushing for Europe Amid Unbeaten Streak

Osasuna, on the other hand, is coming off a dramatic 3-3 draw against Valencia, where Umar Sadiq’s late goal denied them a crucial victory. Los Rojillos have been resilient this season, registering a league-high 12 draws in 26 games and suffering fewer losses than most teams.

Currently pushing for a top-six finish, Vicente Moreno’s men will be eager to cause another upset against the league leaders and strengthen their chances of securing a European spot next season.

Flick Seeks Redemption After First Domestic Loss to Osasuna

Barcelona’s only domestic loss under Hansi Flick came against Osasuna on Matchday 8, when the Navarrese side stunned Barça 4-2 at El Sadar. Goals from Ante Budimir and Abel Bretones sealed the win, despite Pau Víctor pulling one back for a rotated Barça squad.

After the match, Flick admitted to tactical errors, saying:

“In the first half, we made a lot of mistakes. We had a lot of changes in the team, and maybe that was the reason. If you want to blame someone for this defeat, blame me.”

Osasuna’s Poor Away Record vs Barcelona

Historically, Osasuna has struggled at Barcelona’s home ground, with the Catalans winning 33 of their 42 home league meetings, including 10 of the last 11, while keeping eight clean sheets. Los Rojillos have failed to score in their last four visits to Barcelona.

However, Barça have shown vulnerability at home this season—each of their three league defeats took place at the Estadi Olímpic, losing to Atlético Madrid, Leganés, and Las Palmas between November and December.

A Clash of Revenge vs European Dream

While the head-to-head record heavily favors Barcelona, Osasuna has already proven they can beat them this season. With Barça hungry for revenge and Osasuna eyeing a European push, Saturday’s clash promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share