Barcelona join race to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

La Liga giants Barcelona have joined the list of top European clubs interested in signing Nigerian and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, as they search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Barcelona hope Napoli will consider offers below Osimhen’s €75 million release clause next summer, as Osimhen is among their top attacking targets for the 2025/26 season.

Lewandowski, despite scoring 35 goals this season, is now 36 years old, prompting Barcelona to explore options for the future. Manager Hansi Flick has reportedly identified Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, as a prime candidate.

However, the Napoli-owned striker is not the only name on Barcelona’s radar. The club is also monitoring Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Sporting CP’s Victor Gyökeres, Lille’s Jonathan David, and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic as potential signings.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli includes a €75 million release clause and runs until June 2026, with an option to extend for another season. Napoli are keen to avoid losing the Nigerian star for free and could be open to negotiations next summer.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 26 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.

His performances have also reignited interest from English Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly keeping a close watch.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

