Man United ready to trigger Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause

Manchester United are reportedly keen to make Victor Osimhen their biggest summer transfer acquisition and are willing to match his €75m release clause to secure the deal.

The Red Devils are prioritising a new frontman to bolster their attacking options for next season. According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercato, Osimhen’s contract with Napoli includes a €75m release clause, making him an enticing prospect for teams outside Italy.

Amorim seeks to strengthen United’s attack

Man United manager Ruben Amorim is eager to reinforce his side’s frontline, which heavily relies on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Signing Osimhen is seen as a crucial step in United’s efforts to return to their winning ways.

Read Also: Victor Osimhen's Manchester United move '95% complete'

However, the Nigerian striker is also attracting widespread interest. Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, via TuttoMercato, reports that Juventus, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain are all closely monitoring his situation.

Juventus, Arsenal, and PSG in the race

“It is certainly no secret that he is Juventus’ big target for next year. Giuntoli knows him well and considers him the ideal reinforcement for the Bianconeri attack, also in light of the increasingly probable departure of [Dusan] Vlahovic,” Ceccarini stated.

Arsenal and PSG are also keen on the 26-goal striker, but United’s willingness to trigger his release clause could give them a crucial edge in negotiations.

Man United’s advantage in signing Osimhen

“The real issue for Juventus is to set up a negotiation with Napoli under certain economic conditions. Osimhen has a lot of market interest, and he is highly rated in the Premier League. His release clause of €75m (£63.2m) applies only to clubs outside Italy. Manchester United are ready to reshape their attack, and the Nigerian is considered an ideal reinforcement,” Ceccarini added.

Manchester United’s ability to activate Osimhen’s release clause could put them in a commanding position in the transfer race. Given their recent struggles to find a consistent No. 9, Osimhen presents a rare opportunity to secure a world-class striker. If United successfully offloads unwanted players to raise funds, they could emerge as frontrunners to land the Napoli star.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

