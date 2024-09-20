Aya Women’s Socca League concludes exciting football season

Aya Women’s Socca League

An exhilarating season of 5-a-side football came to a thrilling end as the Aya Women’s Socca League wrapped up its competition, highlighting the immense talent and determination of everyday women athletes in Lagos. Featuring six competitive clubs, the league offered a spirited display of sportsmanship and community engagement.

For three months, 70 to 80 women gathered every weekend to showcase their football skills, fostering a culture of sports and wellness. More than just a competition, the league became a powerful platform for women’s empowerment in Lagos and across Nigeria.

In a highly anticipated final, Flying Falcons Socca Club avenged last season’s near miss by defeating Dreams Girls Socca Club in a pulsating match that kept spectators captivated. The Falcons’ teamwork and grit secured their championship win, marking a significant achievement in their league journey.

“Aya is committed to empowering women in Nigeria, and we are thrilled to witness such dedication and passion within the Aya Women’s Socca League,” said Ezinne Imemba, a representative from Aya.

“This season was not just about competition; it was about building a community where women can thrive, excel, and support each other.”

Aya continues its mission beyond sports, championing women’s health with affordable premium period care products and reinvesting profits into various empowerment programs for women.

Reflecting on the season’s success, Henry Koko, founder/CEO of HIVE Sports Leagues, which organized the league, said, “Our second season has not only showcased incredible talent and passion but also the power of community and support. Together, we’ve created a platform where women can shine and break barriers, celebrating women’s football and empowerment.”

With excitement already building for next season, the Aya Women’s Socca League stands as a testament to the strength and spirit of women in sports, inspiring future generations to pursue their passions fearlessly.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.