Arteta seeks redemption against Shakhtar in Champions League cracker

Mikel Arteta has called on his Arsenal squad to harness the ‘pain’ of their first defeat in six months as motivation for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Gunners suffered a surprising 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday after defender William Saliba was sent off in the first half, leaving them four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the Shakhtar clash, Arteta downplayed the need for panic after their first defeat since April, emphasising the importance of using the disappointment to fuel their performance.

“You have a defeat, that’s part of the game, it happens in very specific conditions as well,” Arteta said during his pre-match press conference on Monday. “Let’s move on, take that pain we still have in the tummy and use it for tomorrow night.”

Arteta acknowledged the difficult circumstances his team faced, including injuries and a demanding schedule, but urged them to refocus on bouncing back quickly.

“For that game, we didn’t get away with it. We could have, and it could have been a very different narrative, but the reality is we didn’t. Another context is that we have lost one game in six months. Now we have to win again.”

Addressing concerns over recent red cards, including Saliba’s dismissal, Arteta said it was critical for Arsenal to stop playing with reduced numbers.

“Playing with 10 men, obviously that is an issue,” he said. “We cannot continue to play with 10 men, especially at this level. We need to eradicate that.”

The fitness of star winger Bukayo Saka remains in question for Tuesday’s match after he missed the Bournemouth game, but Arteta is hopeful Saka will be available.

Arsenal, currently seeking their second Champions League victory in the group stage, will face Shakhtar, who continue to play their home matches in Germany due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Arteta expressed his admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian side.

“The things they have to put in place to be able to continue to play football matches at this level and compete in the way they do is remarkable,” Arteta said.

