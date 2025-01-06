Arsenal suffer injury blow as Nwaneri ruled out for weeks

Arsenal have been dealt another injury blow, with rising star Ethan Nwaneri ruled out for weeks due to a muscular problem sustained during the 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday. The 17-year-old forward, who scored Arsenal’s only goal in the match, was forced off at halftime.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the setback on Monday, expressing disappointment over Nwaneri’s absence: “Unfortunately, Ethan has picked up a muscular injury. He will be out for a few weeks. He has earned the right to step up and play for us. I’m gutted for him because it’s going to stop that a little bit.”

Nwaneri’s injury compounds Arsenal’s mounting fitness concerns during a crucial stretch of nine games in 30 days. The teenager has been a bright spot this season, scoring five goals in 18 appearances after breaking through from the club’s youth academy.

Arsenal are already grappling with a depleted squad, with Bukayo Saka ruled out until at least March following hamstring surgery. Raheem Sterling has missed five matches with a knee injury, while Kai Havertz was absent against Brighton due to illness. Illness also limited captain Martin Odegaard to a second-half cameo in the Brighton clash, and defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain unavailable.

Ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta expressed cautious optimism about Havertz’s return, stating: “I hope so, but I don’t want to say yes because last time I said he would be fit and he wasn’t fit.”

Asked about potential January reinforcements, Arteta hinted at a measured approach: “Whatever is in the market, we’re very alert, but the priority is working with the players that we have at the moment. We have to sign players to really elevate and impact the team; otherwise, just bringing in bodies doesn’t help us.”

Trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by six points, Arsenal face an uphill battle in the title race. However, Arteta urged focus on their remaining competitions, including the League Cup, where victory would mark Arsenal’s first trophy since the FA Cup triumph in 2020.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

