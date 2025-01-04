Arsenal’s title hopes dented with Brighton draw

Arsenal's title hopes dented by Brighton draw

Arsenal‘s Premier League title ambitions took a significant hit on Saturday as Joao Pedro’s penalty earned Brighton a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium. The result leaves the Gunners five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have two matches in hand.

Arsenal entered the match weakened by illness, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard sidelined or benched. However, the home side struck first in the 16th minute through 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

The teenager showcased his promise by combining with Mikel Merino and Declan Rice before firing a low shot past Bart Verbruggen into the far corner. It was Nwaneri’s second Premier League start and another display of his burgeoning talent.

Despite controlling the first half, Arsenal struggled to extend their lead, lacking the cutting edge in the absence of their attacking stars. Brighton capitalized after the break, bolstered by substitutes Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh. Sustained pressure from the visitors culminated in the game’s decisive moment when William Saliba collided with Pedro in the penalty box.

Referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty, a decision upheld by VAR, citing “sufficient contact” between Saliba and Pedro. The Brighton forward calmly converted the spot-kick just after the hour mark, securing a valuable point for the Seagulls.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was visibly frustrated on the sidelines as his team missed a chance to close the gap on Liverpool. Brighton, under Fabian Hürzeler, showed resilience and tactical adaptability to earn their draw.

With Liverpool holding two games in hand, Arsenal face an uphill battle to keep their Premier League title hopes alive as the season progresses.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share