Arsenal scored two stoppage time goals to seal 4-2 win over Leicester

Arsenal

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to secure a dramatic 4-2 victory over Leicester City, moving level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

James Justin’s second-half brace had brought Leicester back from 2-0 down to 2-2, but a Wilfred Ndidi own goal in the 94th minute from an Arsenal corner restored the Gunners’ lead.

Kai Havertz sealed the win in the ninth minute of stoppage time after a VAR check confirmed his goal on the counter-attack.

Arsenal had taken control in the first half, with Gabriel Martinelli steering home Jurrien Timber’s cross to open the scoring. Martinelli then set up Leandro Trossard, who doubled the Gunners’ lead just before halftime.

Leicester, who had barely threatened before the break, hit back immediately in the second half. James Justin’s header from a Facundo Buonanotte free-kick deflected off Havertz into the net to make it 2-1.

Justin then levelled the match with a stunning swerving volley from Ndidi’s cross, beating David Raya off the inside of the post.

Despite Leicester’s fightback, Arsenal regained their composure. Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen kept the Foxes in the game with two brilliant saves, but Trossard’s deflected shot off Ndidi put Arsenal ahead in stoppage time. Havertz then wrapped up the victory from close range in the dying moments.

The win lifts Arsenal level on points with Manchester City, though Liverpool have a chance to overtake both teams with a win at Wolves later in the day.

