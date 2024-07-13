New Leicester City deal excites Ndidi

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed happiness after signing a new contract with Premier League club Leicester City. The 27-year-old Super Eagles star inked a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until at least June 2027.

Ndidi joined the Foxes in January 2017 from Belgian side Genk and has since made over 270 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

During his seven and a half years at Leicester, Ndidi helped the Foxes win the FA Cup, FA Community Shield, and secure promotion back to the Premier League by winning the EFL Championship last season.

Ndidi is eager to create more memories in the East Midlands, especially with the club’s return to the Premier League and looking forward to the challenges ahead and working under new manager Steve Cooper.

“I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home,” Ndidi told the club’s official website.

“That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the club. My family is settled here and everyone is back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also! It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward.”

The Nigeria international also shared his thoughts on working with the new Foxes manager Steve Cooper. “I’ve had a chance to speak with [Cooper]. I spoke to him during the holidays when he came in. He had some good ideas to share with me, so it was really amazing and I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s a great guy, he’s funny. I look forward to working with him, it’s very exciting.”

Reflecting on his time at the club, Ndidi treasures the memories he has created and is motivated to achieve more.

“They are great memories and we are looking forward to the ones we can create going forward. This is life. Whatever comes our way, we are capable of adapting and going forward for everything that we hope for. The things we don’t hope for, we’ll also try to do our best to go forward.”

Ndidi is very excited about being back in the Premier League. “We know this is where we belong. We’ll try our best to keep it that way. We want to be here, and we want to stay here.”