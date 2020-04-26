Arsenal players to resume light training with strict rules

Arsenal’s squad will be allowed back to their London Colney training base for light work.

The Gunners’ players will be able to access the training pitches on a strict rotational basis, within government coronavirus guidelines.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

“All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

The PA news agency understands the players will operate on a strict rotational basis, with small groups arriving individually and they will not come into contact with each other.

It comes after Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were all reminded about their responsibilities after being photographed violating coronavirus guidelines recently.

Luiz and Xhaka were seen meeting up in a park in north London, a video emerged of Pepe playing football with his friends, while Lacazette was pictured getting too close to a man valeting his car on his drive.