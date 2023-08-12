Anthony Joshua : Glory beckons in clash with Helenius

Anthony Joshua is getting ready for a possible second victory in a row tonight. He will fight Robert Helenius at The O2 arena in London today, Saturday, August 12, 2023.

At first, Joshua was supposed to have a rematch with Dillian Whyte, almost eight years after their first fight. But Whyte couldn’t be part of the event because he failed a drug test.

After a few days of uncertainty about Joshua’s opponent, Robert Helenius agreed to step in. This is Helenius’s second fight in just one week.

Helenius got his first win since he was knocked out by Deontay Wilder last October. He won against Mika Mielonen at a historic Finnish castle last Saturday.

Helenius is sometimes called ‘The Nordic Nightmare,’ he doesn’t have much to lose but a lot to gain in this fight against Joshua.

He’s hoping to cause a big surprise on the fight night. So, let’s find out more about their upcoming match.