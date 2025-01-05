Amorim: Man United players are anxious and afraid

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that his team’s poor form has left his players anxious and afraid.

Man United face league leaders Liverpool on Sunday following four successive defeats in all competitions, including three in the Premier League.

Since Amorim’s appointment in November 2024, United have managed just two league wins and now sit only seven points above the relegation zone. The pressure is evident, according to Amorim:

“You can see it in my face. Compare how I looked when I arrived to how I look now,” said the Portuguese coach, who has lost five of his eight Premier League games in charge.

“Of course, there is a lot of pressure. For me, it’s about pride and performance. It’s harder when we don’t perform well.”

Amorim attributed the poor performances to a lack of confidence:

“They are anxious, sometimes afraid on the pitch. We have to cope with that.”

He also highlighted the need for stronger leadership within the squad, singling out Harry Maguire for praise:

“We are starving for leaders on the pitch. Harry Maguire has bounced back from difficult times, and we need leaders to step up to help the other guys. I’m the most responsible person here to improve performance. You can see the players are trying, but sometimes they are too anxious, too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment. We will help them to be better.”

United’s dismal run includes a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, a 2-0 loss at Wolves, and a 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle, all within an eight-day festive period. The team hasn’t endured four consecutive league defeats in a single season since 1979 and hasn’t gone four games without scoring since 1909.

United’s record at Anfield offers little encouragement—they haven’t won there since January 2016, when Wayne Rooney’s goal secured a narrow victory. With Liverpool sitting 23 points ahead and holding a game in hand, Sunday’s clash represents a daunting challenge for Amorim and his struggling team.

