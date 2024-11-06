Algerian boxer Khelif takes legal action over gender eligibility

Imane Khelif

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who faced intense scrutiny over her gender eligibility during the Paris 2024 Olympics, is taking legal action against individuals who have publicly commented on her situation and media outlets that have disclosed her medical records.

The controversy erupted after Khelif’s swift victory over Italian boxer Angela Carini in the opening round of the tournament. The match sparked widespread debate and accusations of unfairness, with some questioning the athlete’s gender identity.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its support for Khelif, condemning the harassment and abuse she has faced. The organization emphasized that Khelif has competed in the women’s category for many years, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and various international boxing tournaments.

The IOC has urged respect for Khelif’s privacy and has refrained from commenting on the ongoing legal proceedings.

As the legal battle unfolds, it is hoped that the focus will shift back to the athlete’s accomplishments and the positive impact she has had on the sport of boxing.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

