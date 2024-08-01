Paris 2024: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who failed gender test wins Olympic fight

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who previously failed a gender eligibility test, needed only 46 seconds to win against Italian opponent Angela Carini at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Khelif, who was banned from the World Championships in 2023 due to failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests, secured her victory after Carini, from Italy, quit the match in the 66kg category on Thursday.

The bout saw only a few exchanged punches before Carini abandoned the fight, a rare occurrence in Olympic boxing. Carini’s headgear had dislodged multiple times before she decided to quit. She did not shake Khelif’s hand post-decision and was seen crying on her knees in the ring.

Carini, who had a spot of blood on her trunks, later explained that she quit due to intense pain in her nose following the initial punches, emphasizing that her decision was not a political statement against Khelif.

“It hurt so much. I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father,” Carini said. “I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this. After the second blow, and after years of experience in the ring and a lifetime of fighting, I felt extreme pain in my nose.”

Following her victory, Khelif thanked her supporters and looked forward to her next fight. “First, I thank all the Algerian people, after this first victory. I hope to achieve a second victory to secure a medal, and then think about the gold medal. I tell the Algerian people that I am working to provide the best I can in order to make them happy.”

Khelif’s presence at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been a divisive issue, stemming from her disqualification just hours before her gold medal bout at the World Championships in New Delhi last year, where she failed to meet the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility criteria.