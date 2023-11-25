Alexander-Arnold salvages point for Liverpool as Haaland nets 50th EPL goal

Trent Alexander Arnold’s fine low strike earned Liverpool a point at the Etihad Stadium as the Reds drew 1-1 with Manchester City in a Premier League cracker played on Saturday.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal in just 48 games handed Pep Guardiola’s men a first-half lead in the 27th minute of play.

The Reds right-back struck 10 minutes from the end of a tense game at the Etihad Stadium after Haaland’s goal looked like earning City all three points.

Haaland netted in the 27th minute, bringing up his half-century of league goals in just his 48th appearance, a new record.

City had won their previous 23 games on their home turf in all competitions, a run dating back to a visit from Everton on New Year’s Eve, 2022.

Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser also spared the blushes of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who had a nightmare performance, including gifting Haaland his opener among several other major errors.

“We haven’t had too many good results here in general. It’s a point gained,” said Alexander-Arnold in his post-match conference.

“It wasn’t an amazing performance from us at all, but we take the point. There were positives – we had chances to win the game.

“I don’t think we played particularly well. Their formation and the way they set up really challenged us. We regrouped at half-time and came out with a bit more of a game plan to press them. It’s difficult subconsciously when you play against Man City – you can’t really get tight to them or stand off them.

“There was potentially a game plan to stop me from getting the ball in midfield. I think Bernardo [Silva] was very close to me when I was pulling inside. It was about getting on the ball in different ways and getting us up the pitch. We did that especially well in the second half.”

“There’s been many times when we’ve played a lot better against Man City and lost the game. The point was something that we needed and instils that belief that even if we don’t play well, if you get a point it means you’re doing something right.”

Alisson, having suffered back to back defeats on Brazil duty, wasn’t at his best and was perhaps a little fortunate to get away with being rather weak when claiming a high ball under pressure from Manuel Akanji in the second period; both referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR ruled that an arm on his shoulder from Akanji was enough of a foul to warrant Ruben Dias’ having a goal disallowed.

With 80 minutes on the clock and having grown into the game, being much more aggressive in the second half than they had in the opening period, Mohamed Salah teed up Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box and he drilled hard and low into the back of the net past Ederson.

Both side’s pushed late on looking for a winner, but neither could find it as they were both forced to settle for a share of the spoils, with Darwin Nunez and Guardiola clashing at full-time – the Uruguayan had to be restrained by Jurgen Klopp.