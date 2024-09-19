Al Nassr appoint Stefano Pioli as new coach to lead Ronaldo side

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have announced the appointment of Stefano Pioli as their new head coach on Wednesday, following the departure of Luis Castro. Pioli.

The former AC Milan boss takes over a team led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has yet to win a Saudi Pro League title with the club.

“Pioli is Nassrawi,” Al Nassr confirmed in a statement on social media platform X, welcoming the 58-year-old Italian. Pioli previously managed AC Milan from October 2019 to May 2024, guiding the club to a Serie A title in 2022. Before that, he coached several Italian sides, including Inter Milan, Lazio, Fiorentina, and Bologna.

Castro, Pioli’s predecessor, was the third coach to leave Al Nassr since Ronaldo’s arrival in early 2023 on a record-breaking contract. The club has had a slow start this season, both in the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League, drawing twice in three league matches and tying 1-1 with Iraq’s Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League opener on Monday.

Pioli will be tasked with reviving Al Nassr’s form and leading the team to success in both domestic and continental competitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.