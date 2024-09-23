Akanji slams Arsenal's tactics in Man City draw

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has criticised Arsenal’s use of the “dark arts” during their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium but remains confident in City’s Premier League title hopes.

City needed a stoppage-time equaliser from John Stones to salvage a point against the 10-man Gunners in a heated contest on Sunday. Arsenal had taken a 2-1 lead before Leandro Trossard’s second yellow card forced them into a defensive stand.

The champions, who are aiming for a fifth consecutive Premier League title, remain unbeaten at the top of the table with 13 points, two ahead of Arsenal, who also have yet to lose this season. Despite dominating possession in the second half, City struggled to break down an Arsenal side that disrupted their rhythm with defensive tactics.

City forward Bernardo Silva accused Arsenal of time-wasting, and Stones shared similar frustrations. “You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it, but they break up the game, which upsets the rhythm,” Stones said.

Akanji echoed the sentiment when asked if Arsenal had mastered football’s “dark arts”: “Yes, I don’t think there are many better than them at it. But in the end, we always win the title, and I don’t think this year will be any different.”

City’s Erling Haaland opened the scoring with his 100th goal for the club, but Arsenal responded with an equaliser from debutant Riccardo Calafiori. Gabriel then headed Arsenal in front, but the momentum shifted after Trossard’s sending-off for time-wasting.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber reflected on the match, saying, “It felt like two hours of defending, but even with this draw, we can be proud of ourselves. We’re disappointed, but also proud because we gave everything we could.”

