Fabregas predicts Arsenal victory over Manchester City

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has tipped his former club to secure a crucial victory over Premier League champions Manchester City in their highly anticipated clash this weekend at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal, who are aiming to win their first Premier League title since 2004, have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, collecting 10 points from a possible 12. Last weekend, they triumphed over their north London rivals Tottenham, despite missing key players.

Manchester City, however, have had a flawless start, winning all of their matches so far as they aim for a fifth consecutive Premier League crown.

Last season’s fixture between the two sides ended in a goalless draw, but Fabregas is confident this time will be different, predicting a 2-1 victory for Arsenal.

“I’m going for 2-1 to Arsenal,” Fabregas said on the Planet Premier League podcast. “There will be goals. I’m pretty sure there will be goals.”

While Fabregas is confident in Arsenal’s ability to upset Manchester City, he acknowledges that a loss wouldn’t be a disaster for either team.

“I think you lose this weekend, it doesn’t have a big impact on the players going forward,” he added. “Now, you lose this game in March, then that’s a big deal.”

Fabregas believes the match will be a closely contested affair, with both teams knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has faced criticism for his team’s tactics in previous matches against Manchester City. Fabregas doesn’t expect Arteta to change his approach significantly but believes Arsenal can be a bit more direct.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing,” Fabregas said of Arteta. “He has a game plan. Obviously, he always does and adaptability is important.”

Arsenal beat Manchester City in their home Premier League fixture last season but lost to them in the FA Cup. This weekend’s match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams battle for supremacy.

