African nation will soon claim the World Cup title – CAF president

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reiterated his belief in the ability of an African team lifting the FIFA World Cup in no distant time.

Motsepe stated this during the first-ever TotalEnergies CAF AFCON coaches symposium, held in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire, on September 12-13. The 2-day conference brought together the best of African football.

“Africa has a rich history of producing exceptional football talent, and we’re confident that an African nation will soon claim the World Cup title. Recent achievements, such as Morocco’s remarkable run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals and Ghana’s impressive performance in 2010, demonstrate our potential. To reach the pinnacle, we must combine hard work and self-belief.”

According to CAF, the symposium marked a milestone in African football, as the continent’s top coaches and experts convened to share insights on the successes of the 2023 AFCON and aspirations for future triumphs.

Yacine Idriss Diallo, president, Ivorian Football Federation, stated that the federation takes pride in having contributed to the historic success of the best Africa Cup of Nations ever hosted.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to all stakeholders who played a crucial role in the tournament’s triumph, particularly His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara, whose visionary leadership and investment in infrastructure significantly enhanced the competition’s success.”

Desire Noumandiez Doué, CAF head of referees, stated that the current AFCON showcased the effectiveness of VAR in ensuring fair play. “As we speak, we’re conducting a comprehensive arbitrage review under four key categories: Match Control, Decisions, Use of VAR, and Impact on Competition. Our goal is to enhance refereeing and promote a level playing field in African football.”

Tom Gardner, a FIFA representative at the 2-day symposium, said FIFA is committed to growing football globally. According to him, AFCON has risen to meet the standards of international football, which is seen as a truly remarkable achievement.

“During the tournament, we implemented a cutting-edge data analysis system, mirroring the one used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A team of 26 expert analysts per match collected detailed data on player and team performance, both on and off the ball. By integrating advanced tracking data, coaches are provided with actionable insights and resources to inform their strategies and elevate team performance,” Gardner said.

Elhadji Diouf, CAF ambassador, said that returning to contribute to the growth of African teams is a choice he is proud to have made. “The presence of legends like myself, Jay-Jay, Didier Drogba and many others brings significant value to our teams, both in terms of marketing and political influence.”

The former Liverpool and Senegal legend said African legends like him can collaborate to mentor the next generation of footballers and ensure the continued growth and success of African football, rather than simply relocating to Europe after their national team careers.