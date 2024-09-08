CAF’s 2-day symposium to deepen African coaches’ technical know-how

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Top African coaches and tacticians will be attending the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 coaches’ symposium scheduled for September 12 and 13, 2024 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

According to CAF, coaches from 42 African member associations and global experts including FIFA and UEFA will reflect on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The two-day symposium organised by CAF in partnership with FIF Fédération Ivoirienne de Football (FIF) will kick-off on Thursday, September 12, with a legacy discussion by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, Ivorian government and Yacine Idriss Diallo, FIF President.

The coaches, including the finalist – Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria and semi-finalists, South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo, will join their peers on a number of topical discussions.

According to the media department of CAF, The conference will feature a comprehensive program, including insightful sessions, engaging panel discussions, and presentations by leading experts in the football community.

Highlights of the symposium will include an in-depth analysis of the strategies that defined TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023, a special focus on the masterminds behind the tournament, and a forward-looking discussion on the future of African football.