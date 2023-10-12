AFCON: Super Eagles drawn in Group A with host Cote D’Ivoire

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group A along with hosts Cote D’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw took place on Thursday night in Abidjan, the capital of Cote D’Ivoire. The competition is billed to hold from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Nigeria qualified as one of the group leaders with 15 points and 22 goals.

The Super Eagles were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the competition at the last edition in Cameroon after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Nigeria is looking to win the championship for the fourth time after 2013, 1980 and 1994.

Full group listing

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.